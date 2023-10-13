Two security guards held in DHA for committing street crime

The District South police on Thursday arrested two security guards who were allegedly involved in street crime incidents.

Officials said the arrests were made in a police encounter that took place near the SKBZ College in DHA Phase 6.

Gizri police said two employees of a private security guard company were arrested in an injured condition during the shootout that took place in the evening.

They added that the armed security guards, identified as Sajid Ali and Abdul Khan, were roaming on a motorcycle in the area to rob civilians.The guards, dressed in the uniform of the company, were signalled to stop, but they opened fire on the police.

One of them was injured in retaliatory firing by the police, while two 30-bore pistols and two mobile phones snatched in the limits of the Ferozeabad and Preedy police stations were found on them.

Both the suspects were alleged to be involved in several street crime incidents across the city and were wanted by the police in this regard. Cases have been registered against them and their previous criminalrecords are being checked.

Meanwhile, the District Keamari senior superintendent of police said the Saeedabad police jointly raided shops and warehouses on 100 Foot Road with customs intelligence and agencies, and seized huge quantities of alleged smuggled and non-custom-paid goods.

The goods included around 2,000 bags of plastic dana and plastic shoppers. Late on Thursday night, the Malir city police arrested five suspects, including two women, with narcotics.

Police said 120 grams of heroin seized from Fiza, 120 grams of heroin from Hasina Ajmeri, 115 grams of heroin from Aftab alias Kattu, 115 grams of heroin from Ehsan Ali and 1,100

grams of hashish from Hasan Ali. Cases have been registered against the accused and investigations are underway.