Plea to prosecute fleeing expatriate’s father in cop’s murder case dismissed

An anti-terrorism court has dismissed an application seeking to prosecute the father of a Pakistani expatriate who fled to Sweden after allegedly murdering a policeman in the Defence area in November last year.

Khurram Nisar had allegedly shot and killed police constable Abdul Rehman when the latter tried to stop his car on suspicion that he had abducted a girl on the night of November 21, 2022. The suspect, being a dual national, fled to Sweden hours after the incident.

His brother-in-law Amir Qadeer and driver Aurangzeb were booked on charges of hiding evidence and facilitating the murder suspect to flee abroad. They are currently out on bail.

The complainant, brother of the deceased, through his lawyer Muhammad Sharif, moved an application before the ATC-VII judge requesting him to prosecute Nisar Ahmed, father of Khurram, for allegedly aiding his son’s escape. After hearing arguments, the judge dismissed the application observing that it merits no consideration at this stage.

The complainant had also filed a separate application requesting the judge to order seizure of the bungalow registered in the name of Khurram. Disposing of the plea, the judge directed the mukhtiarkhar concerned to complete the proceedings against the absconding accused under Section 88 (attachment of property of absconding person) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) as per the law.

He directed the Civil Lines subdivision mukhtiarkar to appear in person along with the complete report of the proceedings on the next date of the hearing.

Meanwhile, the ATC judge dismissed an application filed by Khurram’s father seeking return of the case property, Mark-X Toyota car. “Under the attending circumstances and appraisal of record and hearing of both sides, the instant application merits no consideration at this stage,” he ruled.

According to the prosecution, the victim, along with another cop, was on patrol on a motorcycle when they heard screams of a woman from a car that zoomed past on Khayaban-e-Shamsheer near a 26th Street traffic signal at around 11:30pm.

Constable Rehman chased the car and got it stopped near Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s shrine and sat on the front seat of the car. In the meantime, the woman got off the vehicle and disappeared. The driver drove to Phase V Extension where he pulled over and the two exchanged hot words.

The suspect then opened fire on the cop who also returned fire, but he suffered a fatal bullet injury and fell down on the road.

Initially, an FIR was lodged under sections 302 (murder) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) read with Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

However, later sections 109 (punishment for abetment), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 202 (intentional omission to give information of offence by person bound to inform) of the PPC were invoked in a charge-sheet filed against Aamir Qadir and Aurangzeb.