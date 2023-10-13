Interim CM orders reinvestigation of cleric’s murder

On the request of the Jamiat Ahle Hadith (JAH), caretaker Sindh chief minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has ordered reinvestigation of the murder of Maulana Ziaur Rahman.

Led by JAH chief Mufti Muhammad Yousuf Kasuri, a delegation called on Baqar at the CM House on Thursday to discuss various issues with him. They also congratulated him on his appointment as the interim chief executive of the province.

On the issue of Rahman’s murder, the delegation said the incident is being considered one

of “cross-firing, but it was, in fact, a targeted attack”.

Baqar acknowledged the possibility of conspiracies behind the murder, and assured the delegation of a reinvestigation into the case.

The caretaker CM and the JAH delegation also censured the killing of innocent people in Palestine at the hands of the Israeli government. They prayed for the triumph of Palestinians.

The delegation included Qari Usman, Maulana Afzal Sardar, Dr Maqbool Maki and Maulana Muzammil Siddiqui among others.