Baqar suspends four SBCA officers over building collapse

Taking serious notice of the collapse of an under-construction building in District Korangi’s Shah Faisal Town a day earlier, Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar on Thursday suspended four Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officers.

The under-construction 80-square-yard building on plot No. 1191 in Block-5 had collapsed on Wednesday, killing five people and injuring four others. Expressing his extreme displeasure, caretaker Sindh chief minister Baqar asked the SBCA how the construction was allowed on the plot.

He said that if such constructions continue to be allowed, people would continue to be killed, stressing that this would not be allowed to continue at any cost.

SBCA Korangi Director Syed Muhammad Zia, Assistant Director Waseem Raja Thaheem, Senior Building Inspector Tanveer Khan and Building Inspector Khurram Rizwan have been suspended over the incident.

On Baqar’s orders, the SBCA has formed a broad-based inquiry committee to investigate the building collapse. SBCA Director Engr Nadeem Ahmed (chairman), Deputy Director Faheem Murtaza (member) and Assistant Director Khalid Mansoor would check the building plan’s approval status and the period of construction on the plot.

The inquiry committee would also ascertain the role of delinquent officials of the SBCA and other authorities. In accordance with the interim CM’s orders, the inquiry report would be submitted within 48 hours.

Police book owner over deadly building collapse in Shah Faisal Colony.

Owner on the run

Police registered on Thursday a case against the owner of an under-construction building in Shah Faisal Colony which collapsed a couple of days ago, killing five people and injuring four others.

On Wednesday morning, the three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Shah Faisal Colony No. 5, trapping several labourers and a passerby under its debris. Later, police and rescue services recovered five dead bodies and four injured persons from the rubble.

Among the dead, four were labourers and the fifth person was a toy seller who was pushing his cart by the building when it fell down. The labourers along with their four colleagues, who were injured in the incident, were working at the building.

The Shah Faisal Colony police lodged an FIR, No. 471/23, under the section 322 (punishment for qatl-bis-sabab) of the Pakistan Penal Code against the building owner, Wazir Islamuddin, on the complaint of SHO Saqib Khan.

According to the FIR, the owner constructed a lintel roof on the ground floor, and then added two more floors with RCC roofs. The third floor was being built with an iron structure. No safety measures were taken during the construction, while the owner was overseeing the work himself.

It added that the tragic incident occurred due to the owner's negligence and a lack of safety precautions. The police are making efforts to arrest the suspect, who is on the run.