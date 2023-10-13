Shabbir scoops COAS Golf title in style

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Shabbir Iqbal from Islamabad fired six birdies in the final round on his way to win professional category title in the 30th Walee COAS Open Golf Championship with a score of 9 under 207 over three days.

Country’s top golfer Shabbir continued his marvelous club-control to card a score of another four under 68 for the final day to win the title. On the final eighteen hole, he fired six birdies and lost a stroke each on the front and back to get 68. The four under on the final day was enough to get him a five-stroke lead over Mohammad Munir who finished the 54-hole proceedings with four under 212.

“I maintained the same tempo that was there during the second round. The only difference was that I managed six birdies today against five on the second day and lost two strokes but managed the same score which was there in the second round,” Shabbir said while talking to ‘The News’.

Minhaj Maqsood and Naeem finished 54 holes proceedings with two under 214. Munir carded par 72 in the final round while Minhaj finished the day with two under 70. Naeem also had a par 72 in the final round.