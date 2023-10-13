De Kock stars as South Africa crush go-slow Australia

LUCKNOW: Quinton de Kock hit his second successive century at the World Cup on Thursday as South Africa sent five-time champions Australia crashing to a 134-run defeat.

After the Proteas had made 311-7, Australia lost six wickets with just 70 on the board and then focused solely on attempting to limit the damage to their net run-rate. They were eventually dismissed for 177 with 55 balls to spare. For South Africa, it was a second win in two games while Australia have lost both of their matches.

Australia, who lost by six wickets to India in their opener, saw five catches dropped when South Africa batted. Their mood did not improve once they began chasing a 312-run target, losing wickets on a regular basis as South Africa´s fast bowlers ripped through their top order.

Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi sent back openers Mitchell Marsh (seven) and David Warner (13) before Kagiso Rabada took three quick wickets. Rabada had Steve Smith lbw controversially on review for 19, clean-bowled Josh Inglis for five and had Marcus Stoinis smartly caught down the legside by wicketkeeper De Kock, also for five.

Australia were unhappy with the decision as Stoinis appeared to have his hand off the bat when the ball brushed his glove on its way to De Kock.

In between, off-spinner Keshav Maharaj claimed dangerman Glenn Maxwell off his own bowling as the Australian nicknamed "The Big Show" suffered stage fright and was out for just three.

With the match virtually lost, Australia went into damage limitation, hoping to ease the damage to their run rate with still seven pool matches to play in the marathon event.

Australia won the toss

South Africa Innings

Kock b Maxwell 109

Bavuma (c) c Warner b Maxwell 35

Dussen c sub Abbott b Zampa 26

Markram c Hazlewood b Cummins 56

Klaasen c Inglis b Hazlewood 29

Miller b Starc 17

Jansen c Warner b Starc 26

Rabada not out 0

Maharaj not out 0

Extras: (b 4, lb 2, w 7) 13

Total: 50 Ov (RR: 6.22) 311/7

Fall of wickets: 1-108, 2-158, 3-197, 4-263, 5-267, 6-310, 7-311

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 9-1-53-2, Josh Hazlewood 9-0-60-1, Glenn Maxwell 10-1-34-2, Pat Cummins 9-0-71-1, Adam Zampa 10-0-70-1, Mitchell Marsh 1-0-6-0, Marcus Stoinis 2-0-11-0

Australia Innings

Marsh c Bavuma b Jansen 7

Warner c van der Dussen b Ngidi 13

Smith lbw b Rabada 19

Labuschagne c Bavuma b Maharaj 46

Inglis b Rabada 5

Maxwell c & b Maharaj 3

Stoinis c de Kock b Rabada 5

Starc c de Kock b Jansen 27

Cummins (c) c Miller b Shamsi 22

Adam Zampa not out 11

Hazlewood c Rabada b Shamsi 2

Extras: (lb 4, nb 2, w 11) 17

Total: 40.5 Ov (RR: 4.33) 177

Fall of wickets: 1-27, 2-27, 3-50, 4-56, 5-65, 6-70, 7-139, 8-143, 9-175

Bowling: Lungi Ngidi 8-2-18-1, Marco Jansen 7-0-54-2, Kagiso Rabada 8-1-33-3, Keshav Maharaj 10-0-30-2, Tabraiz Shamsi 7.5-0-38-2

Match: South Africa won by 134 runs

Player of the match: De Kock

Umpires: Wilson, Illingworth