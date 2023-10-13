Ministry asks PCB to submit activity report

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has asked the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Management Committee headed by Zaka Ashraf to submit details of all the activities, failure to conduct chairman’s election and the appointments made during these months. The tenure of the PCB Management Committee will expire on November 4 following which a new committee is expected to take over the board’s reins.

The letter written the other day and termed by the ministry as the most immediate called on the Management Committee to submit a comprehensive activity report, hiring and firing and appointments made during these months. The ministry has already made it clear that the mandate given to the MC is no more than deciding on day-to-day affairs and holding chairman PCB elections according to the revived PCB constitution.

The letter written by the ministry says that Management Committee of the PCB was notified on July 5, 2023 to run day to day affairs of the board and with the aim to complete restoration of departmental cricket structure as provided in the PCB Constitution 2014, the nomination of a Board of Governors and early conduct of election of chairman PCB for a period of four months.

Complete criteria/SOPs for selection/nomination of members from Regions and Departments for Board of Governors; the steps taken by the Management Committee for formation of BoG leading towards elections of Chairman PCB; details of appointments made by the Management Committee during the period and nature of these employments (temporary, contractual or permanent) including national, international coaches for the national team. The ministry has clearly mentioned that the letter may be treated as ‘Most Immediate’.