Otis prevented from playing against Cambodia

LAHORE: England-born Pakistan football striker Otis Khan was not allowed to play against Cambodia in the country's 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers first round away leg in Cambodia on Thursday due to eligibility issue.

A source in the Pakistan team told The News that when they went for training on Wednesday the match commissioner told them that under FIFA's eligibility regulations Otis Khan cannot play for Pakistan in the World Cup Qualifiers.

However the match commissioner said that if Pakistan gets a permission from FIFA and hand the letter to him 90 minutes before the game then he would be allowed to play. However a source said that the PFF did not receive FIFA letter and the federation is still taking up the matter with the world body.

Meanwhile PFF said in a statement that Otis is a crucial player. "Previously, both the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) had cleared Otis for eligibility to represent Pakistan. This led us to believe there would be no issues in his participation. However, we received communication from FIFA this week regarding a unique matter related to Otis' eligibility," the PFF said.

"The issue revolves around a specific requirement that one of Otis' grandparents must have been born in Pakistan. In his case, his grandfather was born in Delhi, British India, prior to the partition and subsequently migrated to Pakistan, like millions of others. FIFA has neither confirmed his ineligibility nor definitively declared him eligible, and their decision remains pending,' the PFF said.