Sri Lanka U19s reach Karachi

LAHORE: The Sri Lanka Under-19 cricket team reached Pakistan on Thursday to play a series of matches against Pakistan from October 15 to 31.
During their stay in Karachi, the visiting team will play one four-day and five one-day matches. The only four-day match will be played from October 15 to October 18 at the National Bank Stadium. The one-day matches will commence on October 22.
Series Schedule:
October 15 to 18: Four-day match
October 22: First One-Day International (ODI)
October 24: Second ODI
October 27: Third ODI
October 29: Fourth ODI.
