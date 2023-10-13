West Indies Women A, Thailand emerging team to tour Pakistan

LAHORE: Pakistan will host West Indies Women A and Thailand's Women’s Emerging Team in a series scheduled from October 18 to November 12.

The matches will take place at Gaddafi Stadium and Ghani Institute for Cricket in Lahore. The tour comprises bilateral contests and a tri-series involving Pakistan women’s A team. West Indies will play three one-day matches against Pakistan emerging side on October 24, 26, and 29.

Thailand's emerging side will join the series on October 28 and participate in T20 tri-series from November 3 to 8, with the top two teams advancing to the final. After West Indies' departure on November 9, Pakistan Women A and Thailand will engage in a two-match T20 series on November 10 and 11 at Gaddafi Stadium.

Tania Mallick, Head of Women’s Cricket, expressed gratitude to West Indies and Thailand for their collaboration. “The emerging series will not only enhance our players' skills but also encourage more investment in women's cricket infrastructure. We extend our gratitude to West Indies and Thailand for making this tour possible," she said.

Schedule:

18 October - West Indies Women A arrival

24 October – First One-Day (Pakistan Women A v West Indies Women A); Ghani Institute for Cricket

26 October – Second One-Day (Pakistan Women A v West Indies Women A); Ghani Institute for Cricket

28 October – Thailand emerging team arrival

29 October – Third One-Day (Pakistan Women A v West Indies Women A); Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

3 November – Tri-series first T20 match (Pakistan Women A v West Indies Women A); Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.