Nida to lead Pakistan women against BD

LAHORE: Nida Dar will lead Pakistan women's cricket team the upcoming Bangladesh tour. The national selection committee, led by Saleem Jaffar, revealed the 15-member squad on Thursday. The tour, scheduled later this month, includes three ODIs as part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25.

Experienced batter Iram Javed makes a comeback to the national side after a year-long gap. She last played for Pakistan during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022 and also featured in the women’s exhibition T20 matches earlier this year.

Shawaal Zulfiqar and Syeda Aroob Shah have been omitted from the squad that played against South Africa last month, while Fatima Sana, recovering from an injury sustained in the second ODI against South Africa, continues her rehabilitation. Shawaal and Aroob are part of the 28 probables in the Pakistan women's emerging team training camp for a triangular tournament involving West Indies and Thailand's emerging cricket teams later this month.

Chief Selector Saleem Jaffar emphasised the committee's careful consideration to strike the right balance in the squad. The omission of Shawaal Zulfiqar is aimed at providing her with more grooming at the domestic level. The inclusion of experienced Iram Javed is seen as a strengthening factor for the batting order in Bangladesh conditions.

The team is set to undergo a six-day camp in Lahore before departing for Bangladesh on October 20 via Dubai. Pakistan squad: Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.