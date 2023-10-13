Ahmed hits century insuper-four stage Hanif Trophy

LAHORE: Abbottabad's Ahmed Khan scored a century on the third day of first round of the super-four stage of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy on Thursday.

At Multan Cricket Stadium, on the third day of first round of the super-four stage of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy, Islamabad bowled out Abbottabad for 279 runs, effectively shaping towards a final-day chase of just 74 runs for themselves. Ahmed Khan got a century for Abbottabad, while Farmanullah Khan registered a five-fer for Islamabad during the innings.

After scoring 220 runs in their second batting attempt, Hyderabad challenged Quetta’s batting in their efforts to chase down the target of 220 in the final innings at Sheikh Khalifa Sports Complex, Rahim Yar Khan. As a result, Quetta lost three early wickets while scoring 38 runs in the 19 overs they faced in the day.