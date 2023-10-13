Lahore Whites emerge victorious in QAT

LAHORE: Lahore Whites won against FATA on day three of round six of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on Thursday.

At Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, Lahore Blues’ Imran Butt and Hashim Ibrahim registered centuries against Multan on the third day of round six of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023-24. Skipper Faheem Ashraf contributed with both the bat and the ball to keep Faisalabad dominant against Peshawar at Pindi Stadium.

Shan Masood, playing his first game of the season, produced a solid knock to keep Karachi Whites in the game against Rawalpindi at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium. At Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Lahore Whites secured a victory against FATA who lagged behind by an innings and 118 runs.

Lahore Blues v Multan at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore: At Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, Multan declared their innings at 718 for eight after batting for 179 overs. Lahore Blues then began their batting; the side posted 314 runs from 87 overs, losing one wicket in the process which came courtesy of Tahir Hussain.

Hashim Ibrahim scored 120 runs from 226 balls (13x4s, 1x6). Captain Imran Butt had a splendid day with the bat. At stumps, he was unbeaten at 155 runs, which he scored on 253 balls and hit 16 boundaries and a six.

Faisalabad started their day at 236 for six at Pindi Stadium, in response to Peshawar’s 216 runs. Skipper Faheem Ashraf produced a solid half-century (60, 100b, 10x4s) which helped the side get to 313 runs in 116 overs. Ali Shan (55, 119b, 4x4s, 1x6) and Ali Waqas (118, 272b, 14x4s, 1x6) were the other contributors with the bat, with both the performances coming the previous day. Spinner Sajid Khan and pacer Abbas Afridi got three wickets each while Niaz Khan and Mohammad Ilyas grabbed two wickets apiece.

Peshawar then replied by posting 155 for five on the board, after batting for 46 overs. Sahibzada Farhan played a captain’s innings and remained unbeaten at 71 (85b, 11x4s) at stumps. Khurram Shahzad got two wickets while pacers Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Ali and Arshad Iqbal had one apiece.

At Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Karachi Whites resumed from 134 for the loss of two in 32.4 overs after Rawalpindi were bowled out for 243 in 84.3 overs the previous day. Karachi posted 228 runs in 66.1 overs in the innings; Shan Masood scored 90 runs in 97 balls including 11 boundaries and Ammad Alam scored 46 runs in 109 balls including five boundaries and a maximum. Rawalpindi’s Kashif Ali bagged a five-fer while Awais Anwar got three wickets.

Rawalpindi struggled in their second batting attempt, posting only 108 runs in 43.4 overs while losing six wickets in the process. Abdul Faseeh (50, 121b, 7x4s) was the most valuable batter for Rawalpindi.

Left-arm pacer Mir Hamza was the most successful bowler, returning with three important wickets. Tabish Khan, Aftab and Noman Ali also grabbed one wicket apiece.