 
close
Friday October 13, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

‘Real bionic woman’ becomes first person to have prosthetic limb fully merged with her body

By AFP
October 13, 2023

MOLNDAL, Sweden: A Swedish patient, fondly referred to as the “real bionic woman,” has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by becoming the first individual to have a prosthetic limb seamlessly integrated with both her nervous and skeletal systems. The 50-year-old engineer, Karin, received this state-of-the-art bionic arm years after a farming mishap tragically cost her her right hand two decades ago.

The development of this innovative limb is credited to an international interdisciplinary team. They employed osseointegration, a technique in which bone tissue bonds with titanium to form a sturdy mechanical connection. This process was further enhanced by establishing a link to the nervous system through electrodes embedded in the nerves and muscles. The pioneering research promises a brighter horizon for amputees globally. Passionately speaking about her new limb, Karin says it drastically diminished her phantom pain and was “life-changing,” restoring her day-to-day functionalities and boosting her independence.

“It felt like I constantly had my hand in a meat grinder, which created a high level of stress and I had to take high doses of various painkillers,” says Karin in a media release. This debilitating pain took a turn when the groundbreaking bionic technology was tailored for her. Having undergone the surgical procedure in December 2018, Karin began actively using her new arm by mid-2019, marking four years of functional use.