‘Real bionic woman’ becomes first person to have prosthetic limb fully merged with her body

MOLNDAL, Sweden: A Swedish patient, fondly referred to as the “real bionic woman,” has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by becoming the first individual to have a prosthetic limb seamlessly integrated with both her nervous and skeletal systems. The 50-year-old engineer, Karin, received this state-of-the-art bionic arm years after a farming mishap tragically cost her her right hand two decades ago.

The development of this innovative limb is credited to an international interdisciplinary team. They employed osseointegration, a technique in which bone tissue bonds with titanium to form a sturdy mechanical connection. This process was further enhanced by establishing a link to the nervous system through electrodes embedded in the nerves and muscles. The pioneering research promises a brighter horizon for amputees globally. Passionately speaking about her new limb, Karin says it drastically diminished her phantom pain and was “life-changing,” restoring her day-to-day functionalities and boosting her independence.

“It felt like I constantly had my hand in a meat grinder, which created a high level of stress and I had to take high doses of various painkillers,” says Karin in a media release. This debilitating pain took a turn when the groundbreaking bionic technology was tailored for her. Having undergone the surgical procedure in December 2018, Karin began actively using her new arm by mid-2019, marking four years of functional use.