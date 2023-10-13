 
October 13, 2023
Births in China slide 10 percent to hit their lowest on record

By AFP
October 13, 2023

BEIJING: The number of births in China tumbled 10 percent last year to hit their lowest level on record - a drop that comes despite a slew of government efforts to support parents and amid increasing alarm that the country become demographically imbalanced.

China had just 9.56 million births in 2022, according to a report published by the National Health Commission.It was the lowest figure since records began in 1949.