Canadian senate speaker to skip G20 event in New Delhi amid killing row

NEW DELHI: Canada’s Senate speaker will not attend a two-day G20 event in New Delhi this week, India said on Thursday, as ties remain frozen after Canada said it is investigating allegations linking Indian agents to the killing of a Sikh separatist leader.
Speaker Raymonde Gagne will not be present at the two-day parliamentary speakers’ summit that starts on Friday, as part of India’s year long presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies, which expires in November.
“We invite all members for G20 events. Participation is their decision and subject to a number of factors,” said Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.
