Miss Universe Pakistan Erica Robin says she will wear a burkini amid backlash

LONDON: Pakistan’s first-ever representative at the Miss Universe pageant has vowed to be “an ambassador for peace and goodwill”, even as news of her participation sparks backlash in her country.

“I want to show the beautiful side of Pakistan, away from all the negativity and hate that we see on some media outlets,” Erica Robin tells The National. “I also confirmed numerous times that I will wear a burkini as I have an immense respect of our culture – and it’s also my personal choice.” Robin, 24, a model from Karachi, won the title last month, and will be the first to represent Pakistan at the global competition, one of the longest-running and most-watched beauty pageants, now in its 72nd year.

But her participation has raised some eyebrows in Pakistan, prompting caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul-Haq Kakar to order an investigation last month. But much of the outrage seems to be misplaced.

At the Miss Universe 2021 pageant, Bahrain representative Manar Nadeem Deyani was greeted with loud cheers during the swimsuit round when she walked out in a fully covered and flowing activewear outfit.

Robin, who is from Pakistan’s minority Christian community, says Miss Universe is a great platform to “showcase the best of what women can achieve in any field they have chosen”.