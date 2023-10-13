UN Human Rights Council prolongs Russia monitoring

GENEVA: The UN Human Rights Council on Thursday extended the mandate of its rapporteur on rights violations in Russia by a year, in a second diplomatic defeat for Moscow in three days.
The United Nations´ top rights body adopted a resolution brought by several European countries to prolong Bulgarian human rights expert Mariana Katzarova´s work for another year. On Tuesday in New York, countries scotched Russia´s bid to rejoin the 47-member Human Rights Council, having kicked Moscow out in April last year following its invasion of Ukraine.
In Geneva on Thursday, the UN´s top rights body inflicted another diplomatic blow on Russia, passing the resolution on the special rapporteur by 18 votes to seven. Argentina, Britain, France, Germany, Ukraine and the United States were among the countries backing the resolution.
MOLNDAL, Sweden: A Swedish patient, fondly referred to as the “real bionic woman,” has achieved a groundbreaking...
Both Sophia and Mariam have been living in London for the last several months after cases were registered against them...
NEW DELHI: India ranked 111th out of 125 countries in the Global Hunger Index-2023, which was rejected by the...
WASHINGTON: The United States must prepare for possible simultaneous wars with Russia and China by expanding its...
WASHINGTON: Microsoft owes the US Treasury $28.9 billion in back taxes, plus penalties and interest according to the...
BRUSSELS: Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that Turkiye had assured allies it remains committed to a deal...