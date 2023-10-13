Sweden convicts man over 2020 Quran desecration in first

STOCKHOLM: A Swedish court on Thursday convicted a man of inciting ethnic hatred with a 2020 Holy Quran burning, the first time the country´s court system has tried the charge for desecrating Islam´s holy book.
The conviction comes after a wave of Quran burnings earlier this year that stoked international outrage and made Sweden a “prioritised target”, prompting the country´s intelligence agency to heighten its terror alert level.
The Swedish government condemned the desecrations but repeatedly upheld the country´s extensive freedom of expression laws. The Linkoping district court in central Sweden found the 27-year-old man guilty of “agitation against an ethnic group”, saying his action had “targetted Muslims and not Islam as a religion”, and “can hardly be said to have encouraged an objective and responsible debate”.
In September 2020, the man had recorded a video clip outside the Linkoping cathedral showing a Quran and bacon being burned on a barbecue, with a pejorative remark about the Holy Prophet (PBUH) written on a sign under the barbecue. The man published the video on social media platforms X, and YouTube, and placed the burnt Quran and bacon outside the Linkoping mosque.
MOLNDAL, Sweden: A Swedish patient, fondly referred to as the “real bionic woman,” has achieved a groundbreaking...
Both Sophia and Mariam have been living in London for the last several months after cases were registered against them...
NEW DELHI: India ranked 111th out of 125 countries in the Global Hunger Index-2023, which was rejected by the...
WASHINGTON: The United States must prepare for possible simultaneous wars with Russia and China by expanding its...
WASHINGTON: Microsoft owes the US Treasury $28.9 billion in back taxes, plus penalties and interest according to the...
BRUSSELS: Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that Turkiye had assured allies it remains committed to a deal...