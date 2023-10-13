What’s happening?

The interim government is meant to fairly conduct elections. But it seems that fresh polls are unlikely to take place in the constitutionally mandated period. The way our current interim government is acting is strange.
Decisions like sending Afghan refugees back to their country, privatizing PIA, and other important appointments should have been taken by people’s representatives – a newly elected government. Since these decisions are of public importance, they should be discussed and debated comprehensively in parliament.
Anwar Sayab Khan
Bannu
