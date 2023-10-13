Here comes smog

Smog is a type of air pollution that is a mixture of smoke and fog. It is usually caused by the release of pollutants such as vehicle emissions, industrial fumes, and smoke from burning fossil fuels. Brick kilns are known to be a leading cause of air pollution in the north eastern part of Punjab. Prolonged exposure to smog can lead to respiratory issues such as coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, and can aggravate asthma symptoms.
Measures taken by the government to prevent and reduce smog to protect human health and the environment from these hazardous effects have so far been insufficient. As the season favourable for smog is approaching fast, we need to quickly react and implement stringent measures such as: limit industrial emissions especially from brick kilns, promoting renewable energy like solar and wind power, planting trees and creating green spaces since the trees and plants absorb pollutants and help improve air quality.
Air Cdre (r) Khalid Kamal
Islamabad
