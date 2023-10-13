KATI demands release of subsidies

KARACHI: The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) on Thursday expressed serious concerns over the challenges faced by the industrial sector, blaming delays in decision-making by higher authorities for the misapplication of subsidies and subsequent price hikes.

In a statement, KATI President Faraz-ur-Rehman said the industry was struggling with major hurdles due to a prolonged delay in the NEPRA Appellate Tribunal's decision on K-Electric's petition challenging the concession package granted to industrial consumers. He said that despite the government's budget allocation of Rs45 billion for subsidies, these subsidies were extended to industries across the country over three years, excluding Karachi's industries. This, he said, was an unfair treatment towards Pakistan's business hub Karachi.