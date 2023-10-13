BAFL offers cashback on KE bill

KARACHI: Karachi Electric (KE), the sole power utility in Pakistan's largest city, has partnered with Bank Alfalah to offer a cashback facility to its customers who pay their bills through Alfa QR services, the company said on Thursday.
The offer, which is valid from Oct. 1 to Nov. 30, 2023, is aimed at facilitating customers amid tough economic conditions and encouraging digital payments, KE said in a statement. Bank Alfalah customers can avail the cashback of Rs500 per unique Alfa registered CNIC by scanning a QR code posted on their bills, provided that the bill amount exceeds Rs2,000 rupees. The offer is applicable for Bank Alfalah accounts, credit cards, wallet and orbits customers, the statement said.
