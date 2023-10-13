PMEX holds investment road show

KARACHI: Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX) organized Pakistan Investment Road Show in Multan in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), a statement said.

The event, which was held during the World Investor Week 2023, aimed to spread financial literacy and encourage the culture of savings and investing. The event featured an exhibition showcasing securities brokers, commodities brokers, and leading mutual funds, as well as an awareness seminar where experts from SECP and PMEX educated the participants about the regulator's role, the concepts of investing and savings, and the opportunities of commodities futures trading.

PMEX representative highlighted the benefits of trading gold at PMEX, which offers a transparent, secure and efficient platform for hedging and diversifying one's portfolio.

Mian Rashid Iqbal, president of MCCI, appreciated the initiative and said it aimed to equip the city's business sector with knowledge about safe and wise investment decisions. "We are in full support of PMEX's endeavours and eagerly anticipate making this event a staple every year," he said.