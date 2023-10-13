PCJCCI to hold textile exhibition

LAHORE: The Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) is organising a three-day joint exhibition to showcase the textile and garment industry of both countries, the organizers said on Thursday.

The 25th Silver Jubilee of Textile Asia International Trade Fair, which will run from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15 at the Lahore Expo Centre, will feature more than 550 international brands and over 450 foreign delegates from 27 countries, mainly from China, France, Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Korea, Japan, Turkey, UK and USA.

The exhibition will cover various sectors such as textile and garment machinery, raw materials, dyes, chemicals, embroidery machines, power and air compressors and allied services. Moazzam Ghurki, president of PCJCCI, said the exhibition would also facilitate technology transfer and value-addition for the local industry.

"We will try to facilitate joint ventures of the international brand owners with local companies from Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot and Faisalabad and will also arrange training to engineers from these cities that manufacture spare parts for sewing and textile," he said.