Stocks rise to six-year high on earnings, privatisation

Stocks rose to their highest level in six years, boosted by better earnings and expectations for privatisation of ailing state-owned enterprises, dealers said

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index gained 297.17 points or 0.61 percent to close at 48,771.71 points, its highest level since July 2017. The highest index of the day remained at 48,830.26 points while the lowest level was recorded at 48,359.38 points.

“Stocks ended bullish on speculations over World Bank privatization guidance on government sell-off plans of ailing SOEs,” Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp., said in a note. "The rupee recovery and expectations over the positive outcome of government deliberations over industrial and infrastructure projects ahead of Prime Minister's visit to China also supported the market sentiment."

The KSE-30 index also increased by 114.30 points or 0.68 percent to close at 16,906.26 points. Traded shares dropped by 54 million shares to 342.287 million shares from 396.455 million shares. The trading value increased to Rs11.735 billion from Rs10.529 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs7.176 trillion against Rs7.141 trillion. Out of 322 companies active in the session, 146 closed in green, 160 in red and 16 remained unchanged.

Analyst Naveed Nadeem at Topline Securities said equities stayed on their bullish course. "Furthermore, the Pak Suzuki Motor Company will consider a proposal from a major shareholder to purchase all outstanding PSMC shares from other investors and potentially delist the company in compliance with listing regulations," Nadeem said

"Additionally, adverse media reports regarding TRG, which TRG has labelled as a 'malicious media campaign' containing 'misleading and false' information, had an adverse impact on TRG's stock, resulting in a substantial decline in the index."

The favourable momentum in the market was banking, fertilizer, and power sectors where EFERT, FFC, HUBC, ENGRO, and UBL collectively contributed 224 points. In contrast, TRG, MEBL, and COLG together incurred a loss of 86 points.

The highest increase was recorded in Rafhan Maize, which rose by Rs350 to Rs8,350 per share, followed by Bata (Pak), which increased by Rs50.61 to Rs1,696.25 per share. A significant decline was noted in Pak Engineering, which fell by Rs24.93 to Rs308.11 per share, followed by Dawood Law, which decreased by Rs17.99 to Rs222.01 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the market was showing ongoing acceleration, approaching August highs of 49,000 points.

PSMC (+5.47 percent) saw significant gains as majority shareholders plan to purchase all outstanding shares held by others and delist in a meeting scheduled for October 19.

"In the near term, it is anticipated that the market will continue to gain, potentially reaching the 49,000 to 50,000 point range before a correction."

K-Electric Ltd. remained the volume leader with 112.985 million shares which closed higher by 10 paisas to Rs2.85 per share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom with 17.102 million shares, which closed lower by one paisa to Rs1.30 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Nishat ChunPow, Pak Refinery, TRG Pak Ltd, Engro Fert., Oil & Gas Dev., Pak Petroleum, Habib Bank and Cnergyico PK. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 83.171 million shares from 99.204 million shares.