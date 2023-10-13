Rupee extends gains for 26th session on dollar inflows

KARACHI: The rupee rose for the 26th straight session on Thursday, boosted by increased dollar inflows from exporters and remittances, and traders expect the currency to appreciate further in the coming days.

The rupee ended at 278.58 per dollar in the interbank market, up 0.33 percent from Wednesday's close of 279.51, according to the State Bank of Pakistan. In the open market, the rupee gained one rupee to settle at 278 per dollar.

"Positive outcomes have come from the ongoing clampdown on currency smuggling and hoarding as well as the suspension of the licences of the exchange companies engaged in illicit activities," said a currency dealer. "Due to exporters' dollar selling in anticipation of a further rise in the rupee's value in the sessions to come, and an uptick in remittances, inflows are steadily rising."

Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $24.4 billion as of Oct. 8, up from $23.9 billion a week earlier, according to the central bank. The rupee is expected to appreciate more in the upcoming days on optimism regarding Pakistan's economic prospects, according to dealers.

Despite difficulties and a few missed targets related to external finance, the primary deficit, and the adjustment of gas prices, there is hope that Pakistan would likely receive the next tranche from the International Monetary Fund under a nine-month $3 billion loan programme.

The main method of transferring wealth was through smuggling, which has decreased since the Afghan border has been closed. The current account is predicted to show a surplus, and remittances are expected to keep improving in the upcoming months.

"Oil prices, which had surged amid Middle East tensions, retraced to pre-conflict levels last night, alleviating concerns about further escalation. Concurrently, the strengthening of the Rupee instills market confidence, with expectations that inflation figures may pleasantly surprise in the coming months," said Chase Securities in a note.