SBP forex reserves rise by $31m to $7.6bn

KARACHI: Foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank slightly increased by $31 million to stand at $7.646 billion in the week ending October 6, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.

However, over the last week, the country’s total reserves fell marginally by $1 million to $13.030 billion. Commercial banks’ reserves dropped to $5.383 billion, showing a $32 million decrease.

The SBP’s reserves are enough to cover around two months of import payments. The SBP did not explain the rationale for a slight improvement in reserves in its statement, but analysts surmised that the central bank had bought dollars from the currency market as a result of growing dollar supplies amid the rupee’s ongoing rise versus the US dollar.

“In my opinion, the SBP might have purchased dollars from the market due to the falling dollar rate,” said Fahad Rauf, the head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

On September 5, the rupee plunged to a record low of 307.1 against the dollar, but since the country’s central bank and security forces started taking action the next day to stop black market activity, the rupee has recovered sharply. In just over a month, the rupee has risen by 9 percent against the dollar.

The amount of remittances that Pakistani expatriates send home via banks is also improving. The daily dollar depreciation has forced exporters to sell their holdings. These factors have resulted in increased inflows in the interbank market.

“Due to enforcement actions taken by authorities, flows have improved in the interbank market. Therefore, excess flows have been absorbed by the SBP, which are reflected in the reserves,” said Samiullah Tariq, the head of research at Pak-Kuwait Investment Company.

Remittances rose by 5 percent month-on-month to $2.2 billion in September. The nation’s foreign exchange reserves remain fragile. For this fiscal year, the country requires approximately $26 billion in external financing; nevertheless, an internal evaluation reveals that Eurobonds and foreign commercial loans will account for at least $4.5 billion of the financing gap.

The first review of the International Monetary Fund’s $3 billion stand-by arrangement is expected to take place next month. Pakistan has secured $1.2 billion from the IMF in July and is expecting an additional $700 million upon the completion of the first review and release of the second tranche by December this year.

Analysts believe that the government may meet its funding needs, particularly in light of the near impossibility of commercial borrowing, if it is able to manage the current account deficit to about $4 billion for the current fiscal year as opposed to $6.5 billion.