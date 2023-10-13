Fertiliser makers face gas price hike as IMF squeezes subsidies

LAHORE: The proposed hike in tariff of natural gas for fertilizer manufacturing plants may translate into a massive jump in urea prices for the farmers, a brokerage house research said on Thursday.

The proposal, which is expected to be presented to the federal cabinet soon, also includes a sharp increase in gas prices for residential and industrial consumers, as part of the government's efforts to meet the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3 billion loan.

According to the research by JS Global, the price for feed gas for fertilizer companies under Fertilizer policy 2001 is proposed to increase to Rs580 mmbtu for feed with 14 percent jump and Rs1,580 mmbtu for fuel after five percent increase.

"The proposed increase would attempt to resolve the ambiguity in gas prices for Mari-based players. Engro Fertilizers Ltd and Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited have been booking gas costs at revised rates, as per last revision, while Fauji Fertilizer Company and Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited have been booking gas costs at Rs302mmbtu for feedstock and Rs1,023 mmbtu for fuel stock," said analyst Muhammad Waqas Ghani at JS Global.

Assuming Rs580 mmbtu is applicable for all players, FFC and FATIMA are expected to face a 92 percent increment in feed rates (+278 rupees/mmbtu) and 54 percent (+557 rupees/mmbtu) for fuel rates.

Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited, in light of the impending surge in gas rates from Rs1,200 mmbtu to Rs2,600 mmbtu for its gas captive power plant, is projected to encounter adverse repercussions.

Based on calculations by JS Global, this adjustment is anticipated to result in an estimated earnings per share (EPS) impact of approximately Rs4.5 share. If the company is unable to pass on this cost increase to its customers, it could potentially erode its earnings by nearly half.

On the residential front, proposed gas price hike ranges from 29 percent - 173 percent (nonprotected segment), with no change proposed for the Protected segment.

This would be in addition to increase in fixed rate charges for protected and non-protected segments, both.

The monthly increase in fix charges for the Protected segment would be from Rs10 to Rs400, while for non-protected segment it has been proposed to increase it from Rs460 to Rs1,000/month for consumers up to 1.5 hm3/month and from Rs460 to Rs2,000/month for the remaining consumers.

"The notification spelling out gas prices for individual fertilizer players remains awaited. An increase in prices is imminent given IMF's insistence on raising gas and electricity rates while eliminating sector-specific subsidies to tackle circular debt," Ghani said. "While we expect the sector as a whole to pass on the impact of any increase in gas prices, the clarity on prices for individual players will primarily lead to reduction of current anomalies in Urea pricing among sector players. A development that could lead to further reduction in anomalies would be a separate weighted average uniform rate for the sector."

As per trends, a somewhat stable urea fertilizer offtakes is expected in September, 2024. On demand front, it is expected that urea sales during Sep-2023 to clock around 528,000 tonnes, up 4 percent year-on-year over lower base of last year due to flash floods.

With production estimates at similar levels mainly due to provision of gas supply for plants, it is hoped the industry’s closing inventory to be around 85,000 tons for September, 2023. Engro Fertilizers Ltd is expected to post decline both on a year-on-year and month-on-month basis, despite resumption of operations of company’s base plant. On the other hand, Fauji Fertilizer Company is likely to post a 14% year-on-year increase in sales owing to low base. As per data, off-take of Diamonia Phosphate (DAP) for September, 2023 has been estimated at 105,000 tonnes, showing 68 percent jump year-on-year. Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited , sole manufacturer of DAP, is expected to post offtake of 76,000 tonnes alone. Fauji Fertilizer Company on the other hand may post zero sales for the product due to lack of inventory. Engro Fertilizers Ltd is expected to post DAP sales volume of 23,000 tonnes for the month as it was able to import some DAP.