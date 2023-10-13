Hurdles in repatriation of profits deplored

ISLAMABAD: Naguib Sawiris, Chairman and CEO of Ora Developers, Thursday said bureaucratic red tape for securing permissions, fragmented land holding, and repatriation of profits in US dollar were the major hurdles to foreign investment in Pakistan.

“Repartition of profits in shape of dollars has become problematic. These procedures are killing us. We love Pakistani people and are ready to invest more for development projects provided the land is available in any major urban centers of the country,” said Naguib.

Saif Group Chairman Anwar Saifullah and Malik Adeel from Kohistan Group accompanied him at the launch of Eighteen projects.

Naguib said the government should provide sufficient land to foreign investors for completion of housing projects in the country. Fragmented land holding is one of the key issues being faced in Pakistan, he added.

He said bureaucracy was creating a number of difficulties in issuing permits, permissions, and licenses to foreign investors for execution of projects. This problem must be eliminated by the policy makers, he added.

He said the government should allow the repartition of profits aboard. He said there were similarities between the bureaucratic structures in Pakistan and Egypt. He said mining and tourism could become potential sectors for luring investment in Pakistan.

Anwar Saifullah said he was not going to retire from politics and expressed confidence that the much-hyped SIFC would not result into creating one extra window rather it would help the country attract investment.

Naguib launched the handover of 200 built-up units to the owners as 9-hole professional Golf Academy, various recreational facilities like sports clubs, fitness centers, and sports complexes were also inaugurated.

He thanked the government and people of Pakistan for their support and trust in Ora Developers and also called for more ease of doing business through long-term investment-friendly policies by the government.

CEO of Eighteen Tarek Hamdy attributed the project’s success to the Eighteen management’s deep understanding of Pakistan’s real estate market.

Hamdy also noted a shift in customer preferences towards eco-conscious homes, indicating a growing demand for green properties with excellent amenities.