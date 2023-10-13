 
Friday October 13, 2023
National

Five gang-rape accused killed

By News Desk
October 13, 2023

SHEIKHUPURA: Sheikhupura Police claimed Thursday five suspects accused of raping two sisters were killed by their own accomplices on the Sargodha Bypass Road, reports Geo News.

Police said the accused were being taken to a place for recovery. According to the police, the raped the sisters during a robbery a month ago.