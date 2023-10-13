New Pak Consul General Hussain Muhammad takes charge in Dubai

DUBAI: Hussain Muhammad has joined as the Consul General of Pakistan to Dubai and Northern Emirates, according to the Pakistan Foreign Office.

Hussain Muhammad replaced Hassan Afzal Khan as Consul General of Pakistan to Dubai and assumed charge of his office this week.

According to the press section of consulate general, Hussain Muhammad is a career diplomat and joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 2006.

He has served at various important positions in Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad, since then. His last assignment was Deputy Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad. He has held diplomatic assignments at Pakistan Missions in Dubai, Kabul and Geneva.

Hussain Muhammad is not new to the UAE as he earlier served at the Pakistan Consulate General, Dubai, from 2011-2015.