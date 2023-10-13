Caretaker govt hesitant to hold Senate meeting for fear of scrutiny: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani has reiterated his demand for summoning the Senate session and said that the caretaker government is hesitant to hold a Senate meeting as they fear that any decisions taken beyond section 230 of the Elections Act, 2017, may be exposed and called in question.

Raza Rabbani also gave a reason for his demand for the summoning of the Senate session to show the solidarity over illegal siege of Gaza. “By not summoning the Senate, when in Gaza over 1000 buildings have levelled and water, food including electricity supplies have been cut off for over 2.3 million people, the caretaker government is not reflecting the sentiments of the Pakistanis,” he said in a statement on Thursday while reiterating his demand for summoning the Senate session, which was not summoned since the caretaker government assume the charge.

While accusing the caretaker afraid of its parliamentary accountability by avoiding summoning the Senate session, Rabbani said that caretakers cannot make appointments in the NAB as these are tenure posts and cannot be reversed, it violates section 230 (c) of the Elections Act, 2017.

Rabbani said the caretaker government is afraid of discussion on its privatization policy as the privatization of public sector units will have long-term effects and cannot be done by the caretaker government. “They cannot hide it behind the proviso of section 230 of the Elections Act, 2017.”

He said PIA’s privatization is not a question to be decided by the Federal Cabinet. “This matter has to be taken up by the CCI. This is just the tip of the iceberg,” he said.