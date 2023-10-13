Missing bill issue: Senate panel takes note of non-receipt of report from PMO

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Committee on Interior has taken notice of non-receipt of report from Prime Minister Office (PMO) on missing bill of Senator Irfan Siddiqui “Code of Criminal Procedure Act (Amendment) Bill 2022” and asked the Prime Minister Office to send the report within 3 days.

The Senate Committee on Interior sent a letter addressing the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister saying that in case of non-compliance of its direction, a personal appearance notice will be issued by the committee to explain the whereabouts of the bill.

A private member bill “Code of Criminal Procedure Act (Amendment) Bill 2022 was introduced by Senator Irfan Siddiqui in the Senate on January 17, 2022 and the bill was referred to the Senate Standing Committee on Interior for consideration and report.

The Senate Standing Committee on Interior presented its report to the Senate unanimously recommending that the bill as introduced in the Senate may be passed and the Senate unanimously passed the bill on 23rd May, 2022 and transmitted the same to the National Assembly Secretariat.

The National Assembly passed the bill on 8th June, 2022 without amendments, thereafter, the National Assembly Secretariat sent the summary to the President for assent of the bill under article 75 of the constitution, through the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs forwarded the summary of the National Assembly Secretariat to the President of Pakistan through the Prime Minister Office on June 21, 2022 but the said bill is still untraceable after passage of more than 15 months.

The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Act 2022 bill sought separation of judiciary from the executive through substitution of the special judicial magistrates with judicial magistrates designated for trails of petty crimes in summary trials.