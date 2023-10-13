Folk singer among seven killed as car plunges into canal

MIANWALI: Seven persons including a folk singer were killed after their car fell into a canal here on Thursday.
The incident took place near Wan Bichran Pakka Ghanjara on the night between Wednesday and Thursday. The car plunged into the canal due to speeding and all people sitting in it died.
Their bodies have been pulled out of the canal. Those who died included folk singer Sharafat Ali Khan Khelvi. He was on his way from a wedding function. However, it could not be ascertained who the other six persons sitting in the car were. The Punjab governor has expressed grief over the loss of precious lives.
