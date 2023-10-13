Shehbaz car incident: 94 booked

LAHORE: Over 94 people including four nominated suspects have been booked for stopping the vehicle of former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif during a rally few days back.
The unidentified suspects had raised questions before him before hurling slogans and breaking windowpanes of his vehicle. They have been booked for blocking a road and scuffling with police in Kahna Police Station limits.
According to police, the suspects four of whom identified as Abdul Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmad, Rao Nasir and Ahmad Ali had set up a camp on the Ferozepur Road. They blocked traffic, causing nuisance for the public. When police approached them to clear the road, they attacked cops.
