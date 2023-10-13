Court summons Pervaiz Elahi on 23rd in money laundering case

LAHORE: A special court (central) Thursday summoned former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for October 23 in a money-laundering case.

The court ordered for producing Parvez Elahi after bringing him from jail. The court ordered the authorities concerned to ensure compliance with the orders.

The court also summoned Parvez Elahi’s son Moonis Elahi in person on the next date of hearing.

Special Court (Central) Judge Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh conducted the proceedings of the money-laundering case, registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against Parvez Elahi and his son.

He pleaded with the court to avoid taking any strict measure till appearance of Moonis Elahi or his representative.

However, the court observed that appearance of the accused was mandatory in the criminal cases and directed the counsel to produce Moonis Elahi on the next date of hearing.