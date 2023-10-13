BNP gives call for shutter-down strike over govt deadline to vacate Wadh ‘fronts’

QUETTA: The Balochistan National Party (BNP) has given a call for protests and a shutter-down strike over the government deadline of four days to vacate the controversial fronts in Wadh.

BNP Central Deputy Secretary General Malik Naseer Ahmad Shahwani has said efforts to keep the party and its leader away from the election process are condemnable.

The government should initiate a series of negotiations to resolve the issue and activate the committee established in this regard, he said while speaking at a press conference at the Quetta Press Club along with party leaders Musa Baloch, Sajid Tareen Advocate, Ghulam Nabi Marri, Shakeela Naveed Dehwar, Takri Shafqat Lango and Chairman Javed Baloch on Thursday.

Shahwani said demonstrations of women and children across Balochistan on October 15, demonstrations on October 18, shutter-down strikes on October 20 and wheel-jam strikes on national highways on October 26 will be held on the situation in Wadh.

He said that the situation in Wadh has been tense for three months and the government and the relevant authorities have not taken any serious steps, due to which the business life is paralyzed.

He said the Wadh issue is being misrepresented, and the BNP’s position regarding the solution of the problems of Balochistan and its people is clear on all forums, including the parliament.

The Wadh issue was also included in the agenda of the apex committee meeting held a few days ago and the parties have been asked to go back to the June 23 position. The real issue is the controversial fronts through which Sardar Akhtar Mengal’s house has been targeted, for which peace is being disrupted.

Shahwani said our position is that all these controversial fronts should be eliminated. He said that Nawab Aslam Raisani and Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani and other tribal and political leaders and the committee formed at the government level have been given full authority by Sardar Akhtar Mengal.

But the other party, he said, has not given them the authority due to which all things are getting worse, 25,000 to 30,000 people have migrated from the area due to deteriorating conditions, and passengers travelling on the Quetta-Karachi highway are unsafe.

On a question, he said dialogue should be started by activating the government committee. The BNP is a political party and all decisions are made through mutual consultation, he added.

Shahwani said government positions do not mean anything to us, and the decision to resign from the governorship will be made according to the time and circumstances. The party had also resigned from the parliament on the martyrdom of Nawab Akbar Bugti, he recalled.