China to continue supporting Pakistan in implementing CPEC projects, says envoy

ISLAMABAD: Chinese envoy to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong has assured that his country would continue to support Pakistan in implementing China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Addressing a seminar on Belt and Road Initiative: “Paving the Path to Shared Prosperity”, on Thursday the Chinese envoy said that success of CPEC was attributed to Chinese adherence to the principles of the BRI as the project exemplifies openness, inclusivity and mutual benefits, garnering support from the people of both Pakistan and China.

He appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for implementing the CPEC projects especially in its second phase. The Chinese envoy also appreciated Pakistan for taking extra ordinary security measures for the Chinese working in Pakistan.

The Chinese envoy recalled the historic visit of President Xi Jinping to Pakistan in 2015, which accelerated the large-scale construction of CPEC.

Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Muhammad Sami Saeed said the second phase of the CPEC is in full swing as the interim government is committed to implementing the development projects in letter and spirt. Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will represent Pakistan at the third Belt and Road forum for international cooperation to be held in Beijing from Oct 17 to 18. The forum will focus on research and innovation, communication, science & technology, industry, agriculture, energy, tourism and other areas. BRI is not merely a network of roads and bridges but it is also a manifestation of collective belief in the power of collaboration to create a world, where opportunities are boundless and prosperity knows no borders, said the interim minister.

He appreciated China for consistent support in the implementation of projects. Despite facing challenges like security concerns, political instability and the Covid-19 pandemic since its inception, both Pakistan and China remain committed in the implementation of CPEC. It has evolved from a connectivity project to a symbol of enduring regional cooperation with far-reaching implications for development and stability, remarked the minister.