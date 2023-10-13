Court seeks report from Adiala jail on Imran’s security

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court Thursday sought a report from the superintendent of Adiala Jail regarding the security of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

The court directed the Superintendent of Adiala Jail to submit a report by October 24 in consultation with the Ministry of Interior.

According to details, PTI leader Asad Umar appeared in the court of Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain on the hearing related to the judicial complex vandalism and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) protest case against Imran Khan and Asad Umar.

PTI chairman’s lawyer Jaan Muhammad and prosecutor Raja Naveed also appeared in the ATC.

Defence lawyer Jan Muhammad filed a court protection appeal against former prime minister Imran Khan, saying that since the PTI chief is on bail in these cases, jail trials cannot proceed.

Jan Muhammad said: “It is the responsibility of the state to manage the arrangements for transferring the accused from jail to the court. It is the responsibility of the police to present the accused in court.”

He said that former prime minister Imran Khan will have to be brought from jail to court for trial. He will come to the court and say yes or no. “If the court issues orders, the police are bound to present the PTI chairman in court.”

The lawyer continued to say that Imran Khan is on bail; how can he be kept in jail? The PTI chairman has appeared at every hearing. He has also been appearing in the trial court.

In court, the prosecutor, Raja Naveed, said: “The court has to look at the current situation regarding the security of the PTI chairman. In the past, several other cases have been registered during his court appearances.”

The prosecutor said that the PTI itself has been saying that the chairman’s life is in danger, while today they have been saying that Imran Khan should be brought to court.

Raja Naveed also requested a report from the jail superintendent to produce the PTI chairman in court.

On this occasion, Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain said that a security situation would not arise if the PTI chairman was called to court.