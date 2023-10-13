Nawaz performs Umrah, also to pay homage at Roza-e-Rasool

MAKKAH/LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) supremo Nawaz Sharif reached the Holy Kaaba on Thursday and performed Umrah.



According to party sources, Hussain Nawaz, Nasir Khan Janjua, Maulvi Shakoor and Rashid Nasrullah also performed Umrah along with Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier, he arrived in Jeddah from London early Thursday. He will stay in Saudi Arabia for a week and also go to Madina to pay homage at Roza-e-Rasool.

The PMLN supremo will fly to Dubai on Oct 17 or 18. After a three-day stay there, he would travel to Pakistan as part of the party plan. He will reach Pakistan by a special plane.

Sources said the flight carrying Nawaz Sharif would be branded Umeed-e-Pakistan [Hope for Pakistan], which can carry approximately 150 passengers.

The former premier is scheduled to leave Dubai for Pakistan on Oct 21, along with party members and journalists. The special flight will land in Islamabad from Dubai before proceeding to Lahore, where Nawaz Sharif will address a gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser PMLN Maryam Nawaz said on Thursday Nawaz Sharif had made Pakistan a nuclear power, and now he would make it an economic power.

She was talking to chairmen, councillors and party workers in union councils of National Assembly constituencies NA-126 and NA-130, here on Thursday. She discussed with them preparations for Nawaz Sharif reception on Oct 21.

Maryam said Nawaz Sharif was coming back to fulfil his agenda of making the country prosperous. She said Nawaz Sharif would never compromise on the defence of Pakistan and make the nation an economic force. People should give Nawaz Sharif two-thirds majority in the parliament and he would rid them of inflation, Maryam stressed. People should support Nawaz Sharif as he had always supported them, added the PMLN leader. She claimed that Nawaz Sharif had always steered the country out of crises, and saved the nation from international and internal problems.

Standing for the right of Pakistan and its people is a tradition of Nawaz Sharif, added Maryam. She said Pakistan was surrounded by difficulties currently and it needed Nawaz Sharif again to get rid of these difficulties. The PMLN leader said Nawaz Sharif was coming back to save people and the country once again.

Former ticket-holder Maher Ishtiaq, Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan, Hafiz Mian Nauman, Syed Tauseef Shah, former provincial assembly member Rana Mashhood and Chaudhry Baqir Hussain participated in the meeting.