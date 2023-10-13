Rental power plants: Court summons Pervaiz Ashraf on Nov 2

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court Islamabad Judge Muhammad Bashir Thursday summoned National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in person for the November 2, 2023 hearing of cases against him.

On Thursday, he did not appear in the Accountability Court No. 3. Counsel Arshad Tabraiz appeared before the judge on behalf of the NA speaker and the court adjourned the hearing till Nov 2.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf is an accused in a reference related to three rental power projects (RPPs) – Reshma Power Generation (Pvt) Limited, Gulf Rental Power (Pvt) Limited, and Young Gen Power Limited – and other projects. The court had framed charges against the NA speaker in 2019 the RPPs reference.

The RPPs case is about private power companies that faced allegations of receiving more than Rs22 billion mobilisation advance from the government to commission the projects, but failed to set up the plants.

A few of them had set up plants, but only after an inordinate delay. Raja is accused of misusing his authority during his tenure as power minister for approval of increasing down payment to the rental power companies from 7 to 14 per cent, amounting to about Rs22 billion.