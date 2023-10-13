MQM-P won’t be part of any electoral alliance: Khalid Maqbool

HYDERABAD: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said his party could seek seat adjustments with different parties but it will not be part of any alliance for the next general elections in the country.

Talking to media persons while participating in a Mehfil-e-Milad in Hyderabad Zone on Thursday, he said that when the elections are near, an alliance will be formed, but the MQM-Pakistan will not be part of any alliance.

He said that we have reservations about the delimitations, which have been referred to the courts and the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Siddiqui further said the judicial career of the caretaker chief minister of Sindh was important, and we agreed on his appointment as interim CM in the hope that he would conduct transparent elections and “give justice like a judge”.

However, some actions were looking like continuation of the PPP government.

He said that if partiality is being shown by anything or any person, how it can be possible to conduct transparent elections. He termed the next elections the most important poles of the country.

In response to a question, he said that if Nawaz Sharif is innocent, he has the right to participate in the elections.