If I had to act like Dar, Abbasi, I would have already done it, says Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former secretary general Asad Umar has said that if he was to do anything like Usman Dar and Sadaqat Abbasi he would have done it so far.
He said this while talking to the media here Thursday. To a question from a journalist as to how he sees Supreme Court October 11 decision, he declared it correct. The journalist asked if Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan now. Asad Umar asked: “Why is Shehbaz Sharif happy after this decision. This is my innocent question from you that both the PTI and Shehbaz Sharif are happy on the decision. He said the allegation in cipher case is this to whom cipher was given he did not use it rightly.
