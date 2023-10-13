Toshakhana, £190m cases: AC disposes of Bushra’s plea forintimation before arrest

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan (C) with his wife Bushra Bibi (L) arrive to appear at a high court in Lahore on May 15, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court disposed of a petition filed by Bushra Bibi seeking a court order directing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to inform her before her arrest in Toshakhana and 190 million pounds cases, saying it is “premature” to file such petition.

Judge Muhammad Bashir in his remarks said the NAB had no plan to arrest Bushra. Besides, the bureau is not bound to inform the suspect of his or her arrest as per the Islamabad High Court’s ruling. The court also disposed of bail petitions of Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI chief Imran Khan.

During the hearing, Advocate Sardar Latif Khosa, counsel for Bushra, contended that his client be informed before her arrest while citing court verdicts. “Both the Supreme Court and Lahore High Court in their rulings have said suspect be informed prior to his or her arrest in the National Accountability Bureau cases,” he recalled.

Speaking on the occasion, NAB Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi said that there was no such clause in the law, which made it binding on the NAB to inform the accused before arrest.

Khosa said the NAB should not play the game of hide and seek, adding if it has no plan to arrest Bushra, her bail should be confirmed.

The prosecutor reiterated that NAB was not seeking Bushra Bibi’s arrest. It is pertinent to mention the accountability court had granted her interim bail in both cases.