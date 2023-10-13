Pakistan condemns Israel’s use of force in Gaza: FO

The spokeswoman for Foreign Office Pakistan Mumtaz Zahra Baloch during the weekly media briefing on October 12, 2023, in Islamabad. — Facebook/Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Calling for urgent intervention of the international community, Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the ongoing and continuing indiscriminate and disproportionate use of force by Israeli authorities against the civilian population in Gaza and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

The Foreign Office, while expressing deep concerns about the fast-deteriorating and dire humanitarian situation in Gaza due to the inhumane blockade and collective punishment by Israeli forces, however, made no announcement of sending aid to the Palestinians through a third party like the UN.

“The decision to cut off electricity, fuel and water supplies is unjust and should be reversed, as it would severely impact the lives of Palestinians residing in the enclave. Israel must also bring an immediate end to its campaign of indiscriminate bombing against the people of Gaza. It should fulfill its obligations as an occupying power under international law, lift the blockade and allow unhindered access to humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people,” said the spokeswoman during the weekly media briefing.

Explaining the reason why Palestine is up in flames again, specifically the Gaza Strip, she said that is a sad reminder and a direct consequence of over seven decades of illegal foreign occupation, aggression and disrespect for international law, including UNSC resolutions that recognise the inalienable right to self-determination of the Palestinian people.

“Pakistan has been constantly warning against serious consequences of Israel’s escalatory and provocative actions in recent months,” she added.

Pakistan called for urgent intervention by the international community and urged the United Nations to play a proactive role in facilitating a ceasefire to alleviate the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza.

“The international community must work in concert for a just, comprehensive and lasting two-state solution with a viable, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al-Sharif as its capital. Peace in the Middle East will remain elusive in the absence of such a solution,” said the spokeswoman. For now Pakistan remains in contact with its partners in the OIC and the spokeswoman explained how Pakistan sees the situation in the Middle East and how it’s playing a role in the context of OIC.

“Pakistan has joined the international community in calling for upholding international law, which assigns special responsibilities to occupying authorities vis-a-vis the occupied territories. We believe that resolutions of the United Nations and the provisions of international law must be upheld. Several resolutions on the Palestine question have been adopted by the United Nations and we hope, therefore, that all members of the international community will uphold these resolutions and support supremacy of international law, including international humanitarian law,” she said.

Also, Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the OIC in Jeddah is in consultation with other member countries and discussions are going on with respect to a special meeting of the OIC.

To a query about collateral damage in occupied Palestinian territories, the spokeswoman reiterated that Pakistan has strongly condemned the cycle of aggression and the indiscriminate and disproportionate use of force by Israeli authorities against the civilian population in Gaza.

“We have called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an immediate lifting of the blockade, which we believe is inhumane, so that there is unhindered access of humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people,” she said.

Commenting on the attitude of India towards Pakistanis as far as the World Cup is concerned, the spokeswoman reminded New Delhi that as the host of the World Cup, it has the responsibility to provide seamless security for Pakistan’s cricket team and our officials who are in India for the World Cup.

“We also believe that it is their responsibility to offer a conducive environment for all cricketing teams, including Pakistan cricket team, and other individuals who are visiting India in connection with this tournament.”

She regretted that Pakistani sports presenter Ms Zainab was intimidated through the registration of an FIR against her on the basis of some attributed tweets made several years ago.

“Such developments reflect the growing level of intolerance in Indian society and set a wrong precedent in the ICC sports tournaments,” she added.

As Pakistani journalists and fans appear impatient for visas to witness the Pakistan versus India cricket match, the spokeswoman said that Pakistan has remained in contact with the Indian authorities and has impressed on them to issue visas to all Pakistani journalists who have been accredited by the ICC and to Pakistani spectators who are in possession of valid tickets for these cricket matches. “We hope that India will fulfil its responsibilities as the host nation,” she said.