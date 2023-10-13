Political stability must for economic development: Shehbaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) President Shehbaz Sharif during a media talk. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) President Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that political stability must be brought for economic development. Addressing businessmen in Lahore, Shehbaz Sharif said if the economy is stable, development and prosperity will be ensured. He said he sacrificed politics to save the state. “I saved the state in 16 months as I did not care for politics. If the state was not saved, everyone’s politics would have been buried.”

Shehbaz Sharif said that today, October 12, the government of Nawaz Sharif was terminated for the second time through martial law. He said that Nawaz Sharif ended twenty hours of darkness and brought CPEC to the country.