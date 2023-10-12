Eight injured in Haripur accident

HARIPUR: Eight passengers, including two women, sustained injuries here on Wednesday when a passenger van veered off the road about 25 kilometres from Haripur on Sharah-e-Tanawal.

Police and rescue personnel said that a Beer-bound Toyota Hiace (4466) was carrying seven passengers when it experienced mechanical issues near Chakhaee Park.The driver lost control, causing the van to plunge into a roadside ravine. Seven passengers, including two women, as well as the driver, suffered injuries.The injured were promptly transported to a trauma center, where two of them are reportedly in critical condition.