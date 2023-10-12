Reps ask govt to register undocumented Afghan refugees

PESHAWAR: Muttahida Aali Shura of the Afghan refugees on Wednesday said they respect the decision of the government of Pakistan but requested the registration of unregistered Afghans instead of any other action.

Speaking at a press conference here, Baryal Miankhel and Said Naqib said Pakistan had provided refuge to millions of Afghans for over 40 years, adding during this period Afghans lived a peaceful life in the host country.

They said the Afghan refugees not registered were willing for registration and asked the government of Pakistan to start the registration process of all unregistered Afghans.The Afghan leaders said that refugees were willing for registration while the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) would also support the process. They said UNHCR should help refugees with the issuance of the revoked cards. The Afghan leaders sought the right to purchase property, conduct businesses and other legal facilities on the Proof of Registration (PoR) cards.

They said that the PoR card should be declared a legal document to facilitate legal Afghans in Pakistan. They also asked the Afghan government to take steps for the rehabilitation of the Afghan refugees.They said the Afghan government should provide maximum facilities to the returning Afghans.