Excise police recover hashish

PESHAWAR: A sub-inspector of the Excise Police was wounded when the official vehicle collided with the car of smugglers during a chase on Ring Road on Wednesday.
Spokesman for the Excise police Azlan Aslam told reporters that the cops were chasing vehicles of smugglers on the Ring Road when the two carsmet with an accident.
The smugglers escaped after leaving the damaged car on the road. One sub-inspector sustained injuries in the accident who was taken to hospital.The official said police recovered 180 kilogram hashish from the car and lodged a case.
